LiveU Connects Customers in the Cloud

HACKENSACK, N.J. – LiveU has launched the LiveU Community platform, a cloud-based network connecting freelancers, production houses and other service providers with hundreds of top broadcasters around the world. Using its own management technology, LiveU has created an online news exchange platform, making it simpler and cheaper for LiveU customers to offer or request newsgathering services for breaking news and events anywhere, at any time.



LiveU Community is a reflection of LiveU’s strategy to offer value-added services to its customers, enabled by its cloud-based central management platform, LiveU Central. Once the connection is made between the broadcaster and the service provider, the content can be transmitted and managed centrally.



With the LiveU Community, LiveU uplink devices can transmit to any LiveU server, essentially allowing the broadcaster to use any service provider’s unit as one of their own. Leveraging the massive deployment of LiveU units and servers around the world, LiveU Community enables LiveU broadcasters to find LiveU-equipped professionals in any geographic location and create unique content at a significantly reduced cost, and much faster, than sending their own news crew or using satellite or microwave equipment.



LiveU owns the patent for cellular bonding for remote news gathering in the United States and other countries. All LiveU products are based on this fourth-generation patented technology.