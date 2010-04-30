Litepanels spotlights LED-based Sola Fresnels

Litepanels has introduced a series of Fresnel light fixtures using LED technology. The daylight-balanced Sola lamp has beam control of 70 to 10 degrees, providing the controllability and single-shadow properties inherent in Fresnel lamps but consuming only a fraction of the power.

The Sola Fresnels feature instant dimming from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift. The SolaENG provides manual focus and dimming control via camera lens style ergonomic controls. The Sola6 and Sola12 provide on-fixture motorized control of focus and local dimming via a touch screen; they are also remote-controllable via their integrated DMX interface. Output is flicker free and remains consistent even as the battery voltage goes down.

Employing ultra-efficient LEDs, Solas draw 90 percent less power than conventional tungsten lights with very little heat generation. Such lighting systems substantially cut down on air-conditioning requirements in studio applications. The Solas weigh one-third as much as their HMI predecessors with no external ballasts. The fixtures have a universal AC input and can be used on any 85W-245W power worldwide.

Solas are available in three models. The Sola6 draws 75W yet produces output equivalent to a 650W tungsten unit. It weighs 6lbs. The 14lb Sola12 draws 250W, yet produces output equivalent to a 2000W tungsten.

Designed for both on-camera and off-camera mounting, the SolaENG is 4in x 4in x 5in and weighs 10oz. It uses a 3in lens and draws 30W, yet produces an output equivalent to a 250W tungsten. The SolaENG runs on a 10-20VDC battery or an AC power adapter.