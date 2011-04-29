Linear Acoustic upgrades two loudness compliance managers

Linear Acoustic has introduced a third-generation audio processor that offers broadcasters a simple and cost-effective solution for guarding against loudness shifts and loss of surround sound. The upgraded AERO.one is a simple, cost-effective solution designed to manage loudness, upmixing, metadata, signal routing and audio coding. It is an ideal choice for affiliate stations that need to match local and network content and provide a seamless surround-sound experience for their viewers.

The AERO.one is available in three versions: dual stereo (2 + 2), surround sound (5.1) and both (5.1 + 2). HD/SD-SDI I/O and dual power supplies are now included as standard features.

Linear Acoustics has also upgraded the LQ-1000 with more new standard features. It now supports the ITU-R BS.1770-2 recommendation for measuring loudness and displays the results in a logical, easy-to-understand format. A colorful long-life OLED display groups critical loudness parameters, including three adjustable integrated loudness measures, loudness history, current peak level, maximum peak level and maximum loudness. The new LQ-1000 adds as standard features HD/SD-SDI I/O and a manual “gain apply" scaling function.