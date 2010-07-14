Linear Acoustic updates AERO.air loudness manager

Linear Acoustic will show updates to its AERO.air transmission loudness manager at IBC2010. New features include UPMAX-II 5.1 reference-quality, 5.1-channel automatic upmixing; CrowdControl, which prevents dialogue from disappearing in the mix; internal Dolby E/Digital/Plus decoding; Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Pulse (HE-AAC) encoding; and internal Nielsen watermark encoding for audience measurement.

Also being shown at IBC2010, AERO.mobile employs newly developed psychoacoustic processing that enables content to remain audible in noisy environments on small mobile devices. Accepting mono, stereo or Dolby 5.1-channel station audio, the unit includes all tools a broadcaster needs to deliver the most satisfying experience appropriate for widely varying individual listening environments.