Linear Acoustic AERO Platform Integrates into Imagine’s VersioCloud

LANCASTER, PA. – Linear Acoustic’s AERO platform heads into the clouds, as the company has announced its integration with the VersioCloud platform from Imagine Communications. With AERO, VersioCloud now includes integrated loudness control and processing.

The AERO is a software-based audio and loudness control engine made up of two parts, the AERO.stream and AERO.soft. AERO.stream is a real-time processor that features loudness and dynamic range control, upmixing, downmixing, and ITU-R BS.1770-3 loudness metering. AERO.soft is a faster than real-time CALM and EBU R128 compliant loudness correction and upmixing tool. The AERO range of products includes the AEROMAX and UPMAX technologies.

Linear Acoustic is the television section of the Telos Alliance, which is a radio and television audio technology company based in Cleveland.