Lenses -- NAB Show 2012

Canon CN -E30-300mm Lens

The 2012 NAB Show will see a wide variety of new lens introductions, from high-resolution 4K-and-beyond models for digital cinematography through EFP and ENG products. There are even professional lenses specifically made for the iPhone 4 and 4S.



LENSES



Bandpro will introduce a pair of new Leica Summilux-C cine lenses. These are working prototypes of 29 mm and 65 mm primes. These additions bring that family of lenses to 10. The two new lenses share the same size as the existing Leica Summilux-C lenses, with a maximum aperature of T1.4.



Canon USA will showcase its Cinema EOS zoom lenses, including 4K-compatible wide-angle and tele-zoom models that deliver stunning optical clarity and performance for demanding high-end productions, and which are available in both PL- and EF-mount versions.



The company will also present its Cinema EOS prime lenses, optimized for motion picture use with 4K image quality. In addition, Canon will show its XJ95x8.6B super-telephoto HD field lens, which is designed for demanding sports and outside-broadcast applications.





Fujinon XA20xs8.5BERMCarl Zeiss AG will premier its Compact Prime CP.2 Zoom, a lightweight, compact long tele-zoom that covers the full still format of 24x36 mm, the same as the CP.2 prime lens family. The lens features an interchangeable mount, compact size and light weight design. It's available in a choice lens mounts, including PL, EF, MFT, E and F. Also new from Zeiss are wider and longer focal lengths in the Compact Prime CP.2 lens family. The CP line currently consists of nine lenses, which feature interchangeable lens mounts and the ability to cover a full, 24x36 mm camera format.



Fujifilm North America will introduce a cost-effective ENG-style lens with a 2X extender. The company will also introduce the XA20xs8.5BERM, a 2/3-inch model that joins the company's EXCEED ENG lens series. It features a 2X range extender, ergonomic digital servo, Quick Zoom feature, and inner focus. It can be used with rear controls for zoom and focus, making it suitable for tripod use.



Also debuting is the HA19x7.4BERM/BERD, a high-performance 2/3-inch ENG/EFP production lens, and the XA19x7.4BESM-D8, a compact, box-style studio and field lens.



LENS ACCESSORIES



ARRI will show a new C300 adapter plate that allows existing accessories to outfit Canon's C300 camera, including ARRI's matte boxes, follow focus units and handgrips to enhance the functionality of the C300 in a variety of setups, including handheld and studio modes.





OConnor O-Focus Dual Mini Photo SetChroszielwill display their line of Chrosziel matte boxes, sunshades, wireless lens control systems and test equipment andwill also demonstrate a new Chrosziel LTBMKII lens and camera collimator.



OConnor Engineering will introduce its O-Focus Dual Mini Photo Set, the first small-sized, double sided follow focus designed for still camera lenses. The precision gear drive is designed with a unique gear ratio of 1:0.75, allowing a 360-degree turn of the handwheel to provide 270 degrees of rotation on the driver gear, giving the focus puller exacting control of the lens. The handwheel also features hard stops that can be activated in-shot.



Schneider Optics will introduce Century Optics' lens accessories for Panasonic AG-HPX250, AG-AC130 and AG-AC160 models. They're designed to produce the best professional images and help videographers shoot wider, reach further, and move in closer than what the camcorder lens alone allows. The company will also premier its iPro Lens System for iPhones, which is designed to allow use of professional grade lenses on the iPhone 4 and 4S. In addition, the company will unveil its 77 mm True-Match Vari-ND thread-in filter, which is capable of variable levels of density from 1.3 to 11 stops.



Tiffen will showcase their Variable ND, Digital Ultra Clear and Digital HT Filters. The Variable ND combines seven ND filters into one high-performance optical filter using Tiffen's ColorCore technology for optimal image quality. The company will also offer specially-priced digital light control kits, a collection of high-performance Tiffen optical filters designed for DLSR shooters and videographers. Tiffen will also demonstrate its Dfx v3 Creative Digital Filter Effects software.