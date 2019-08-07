‘Legends of the Deep’ Brought to Light With Blackmagic Cameras

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic dipped its toes into the ocean waters this summer, as the company recently announced that its Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks and URSA Mini Pro cameras were part of the production of the Science Channel’s limited series “Legends of the Deep.”

Echo Bay Media was one of the production companies for the series that follows Celine and Fabien Cousteau, the grandchildren of Jacques Cousteau, as they dive underwater to explore shipwrecks, strange scientific occurrences and natural anomalies from the sea. To capture these underwater expeditions—which were shot in Belize, Bermuda, Nova Scotia and Cyprus—Echo Bay selected two Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks.

The Blackmagic camera was used inside compact submersibles that would often feature only one camera operator and the two hosts. The camera’s low light capabilities and dynamic range were also key in helping to control the lighting in difficult underwater conditions. The captured footage was then edited with in post-production using Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve Studio, where it could assist with any needed noise reduction. The Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks were also used for vehicle shots of the Cousteau siblings.

Echo Bay also utilized the URSA Mini Pro camera during production, with members of the production crediting the camera’s durability, color capabilities and portability as key benefits.

“Legends of the Deep” premiered on the Science Channel in June