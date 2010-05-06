Lectrosonics ships new ASPEN DSP audio processors

Lectrosonics has begun shipping the first three models in the company’s ASPEN line of DSP matrix audio processors. These include the SPN1624 matrix mixer, SPN16i input-only module and the SPNConference telephone hybrid unit for teleconferencing.

Employing sophisticated proprietary algorithms and the latest in high-speed DSP hardware, the new ASPEN series features include TCP/IP control over Ethernet, unlimited input expandability, real-time clock, 48-channel matrix bus, 1Gb/s expansion port and 48V phantom powering for all inputs.

At the heart of the ASPEN system is Lectrosonics’ Proportional Gain Algorithm (PGA) for auto-mixing without the use of noise gates, which results in transparent audio and increased gain before feedback. Five mixing modes are individually selectable for every matrix cross point. Every ASPEN input supports mic- or line-level signals and includes a 1/3-octave noise reduction filter, an eight-notch feedback suppressor, delay, a four-band, fourth-order filter set, a dynamic compressor and two level meters; 48V phantom power is available on all inputs. Every output includes an eight-stage, fourth-order filter set, delay, dynamic compressor, limiter and level meter. All inputs and outputs are fully differential.

Programming and access of ASPEN devices is handled via a single, centralized point of control through Ethernet, USB or RS-232. The system also allows for simultaneous multipoint, third-party (Crestron and AMX) and native control.