Lectrosonics announces HH handheld transmitter

Lectrosonics is introducing the HH handheld transmitter, the newest addition to its line of digital hybrid wireless microphone systems, offering compander-free audio. With a wealth of features, including the ability to accept third-party, thread-on capsules and its broad input gain range, the new HH transmitter is a robust, great sounding performer suitable for a wide range of wireless applications.

With its slim, elegant design, the new HH transmitter accepts standard thread-on capsules from a number of manufacturers. Two capsules are available from Lectrosonics: the HHC cardioid condenser and the HHS supercardioid condenser. This gives users the freedom to select the microphone capsule that is best suited for their particular application. Equally notable, the new HH transmitter offers 44dB of input gain range, allowing the transmitter to handle a wide variety of capsule sensitivities and source volume differences.

The new Lectrosonics HH transmitter is equipped with a membrane switch control panel and high-resolution LCD display. Designed to facilitate intuitive operation and setup, this menu-driven system offers all essential operating parameters, including operating frequency, audio modulation level, battery status and additional information.

Adding still greater versatility, the new HH transmitter offers a talkback feature that enables communication between the performer and, for example, the front of house mix engineer. A firmware update adding talkback mode for the Lectrosonics Venue receiver system will be announced shortly.

The HH transmitter is powered by two AA batteries and offers selectable RF power at 50mW or 100mW. The transmitter will be available in all Lectrosonics standard frequency blocks for both U.S. and export markets.