Leader Instruments introduces LV5490

Leader Instruments has introduced the LV5490 SD to 4K multi-standard multi-waveform monitor.

The LV5490 accommodates up to eight input channels. Four connect to dedicated inputs accepting 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI. Each dedicated input includes Leader's unique cable length measurement capability. The other four channels can be user-configured as inputs, HD/3G/4K pattern outputs or SDI re-clocked outputs.

3G-SDI dual link and quad link are both supported. Rear-panel connectivity includes SDI and DVI rasterizing outputs, Ethernet, RS-422 serial control, eight digital audio inputs/outputs, eight SDI inputs/outputs, external reference and 75 ohm loop-through, 90V to 250V 50Hz/60Hz mains power input and ground.