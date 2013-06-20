LBA SafeOne Pro, fieldSENSE ProHD offer personal RF monitoring

LBA has begun offering the SafeOne PRO and the fieldSENSE ProHD personal RF monitors.

The fieldSENSE ProHD offers a solution for tower crews and others who specialize in cellular site installations. For those who also work around other systems, such as FM, TV, low-band communications or radar, the company recommends the wide frequency band of the SafeOne PRO.

The SafeOne PRO monitor shows both general public and occupational MPE exposures, which is useful for those monitoring both controlled and uncontrolled RF exposures.