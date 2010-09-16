LARCAN unveils Oasis liquid-cooled solid-state transmitter at IBC2010

LARCAN unveiled its OasisSeries of UHF solid state liquid cooled transmitters at IBC2010 in Amsterdam.

The Oasis series incorporates new LARCAN-developed Cool-Dock technology, which provides superior cooling while maintaining optimal serviceability. With no fluid disconnection required for regular service, Oasistransmitters represent a new breakthrough in liquid cooled technology. Power amplifiers in this series employ the latest in RF semi-conductor technology for high power density.