KUED Boosts Audio Production With Calrec Brio 36

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah’s PBS station, KUED, recently installed a Calrec Audio Brio 36 to boost its studio-based productions via an upgrade to a 5.1 native broadcast audio console.

The Brio 36 was selected for KUED by William Montoya, the station’s audio team leader. Montoya highlights the console’s built-in audio mixing and surround capabilities. Additional benefits of the unit include its simple navigation and user interface that helped with the station’s transition from its old console, as well as its small form-factor.

Montoya says that KUED is considering adding additional I/O for other rooms at the station.