K-Tek boom mic supports indie film

Los Angeles-based sound mixer Chris Howland chose the K-Tek Klassic graphite boom pole for the independent feature “2 Million Stupid Women,” co-produced and shot by Jay Holben.

Howland’s first major gear purchases for the project were the K-Tek 202CCR boom pole and the K-SM shock mount as well as the K-Tek K-Zepp-M wind protection system. He praised the K-Tek boom pole’s light weight and durability in the field.

The K-Tek Klassic graphite boom pole can be set up in different configurations for various jobs. For ENG and fast-moving independent movie sets, the sound operator can use the internally coiled XLR cable and outfit the pole with a plug-on wireless transmitter.

For typical feature shoots, where page counts are lower and more precision is needed, the mic boom pole can be used with the flow-through cable system, which takes a little more time to work with but features quieter operation.