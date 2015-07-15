JVC Unveils Six ProHD LCD Monitors

WAYNE, N.J. – JVC Professional has officially introduced six new ProHD LCD monitors that are designed for use in both the field and studio.

DT-X92H

Three new DT-X92 monitors will replace corresponding DT-X91 models in JVC’s ProHD monitor lineup. First is the DT-X92HX2, which features two nine-inch IPS LCD panels with embedded audio meter, scale markers, SDI time code, and customer editable video title display. Both monitors delivers 1920x1000 resolution, 800:1 contrast, 170-degree viewing angle and offers 3G/HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, and CVBS inputs. The DT-X92H is a single nine-inch monitor with similar features. The DT-X92F is another nine-inch monitor that adds on-screen waveform, vector scope, and RGB histogram. Both monitors can be monitored by AC or battery.

The other three monitors are larger. DT-X16H is 15.6-inches, DT-X21H is 21.5-inches, and the DT-X24H is 23.8-inches. Each comes with a full HD resolution, 1920x1080 LCD panel. The monitors feature HDMI, composite, and two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs, 3.5mm audio out and 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop outputs. Each monitored can be powered by AC or battery.

All the monitors will become available in July. JVC Professional is a division of JVCKENWOOD USA.