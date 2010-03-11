Jünger Audio to introduce new TV audio processor

Jünger Audio will unveil a new TV audio processor providing loudness control, upmix and surround-sound processing for up to eight channels of audio at the 2010 NAB Show.

Primarily designed for TV playout facilities, the new device is a wideband eight-channel processor (8 x 1, 4 x 2, or 6 + 2) focused on automatic and adaptive loudness control using the company’s Level Magic algorithm (ITU compliant). It also offers dynamic filters so the sound can be colored much more easily than one can achieve with a traditional multiband sound processor. Optional Dolby decoding and encoding (D, D+ or Pulse) as well as metadata management are also provided along with 5.1 downmix and Jünger Audio’s recently introduced upmix functionality.

The company will show Level Magic in a complete setup that offers a fully integrated workflow solution for managing surround-sound and Dolby-coded 5.1 audio signals in production, ingest and playout.

See Jünger Audio at NAB Show Booth SU7206.