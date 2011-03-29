JK Audio Is Kind of Blue
JK Audio continues to expand its Bluetooth line of wireless audio-based products with the BlueDriver S series.
There are four versions of the BlueDriver S: a three-pin XLR male (BDRVM3S), three-pin XLR female (BDRVF3S), five-pin XLR male (BDRVM5S) and five-pin XLR female (BDRVF5S).
The BDRVM3S is designed to be plugged into a mic input of a mixer and receive. The BDRVF3S plugs onto a mic or an output of a mixer and will transmit. The five-pin models are designed to interface with stereo microphones.
JK Audio licensed aptX Bluetooth technology for the BlueDriver S series. Each BlueDriver S is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, for an expected talk time of greater than 10 hours per charge. Estimated range is 40 feet.
