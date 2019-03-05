Interra Systems Rolls Out BMP Media Player

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has debuted and is now shipping its new feature-rich media player, the BMP, which is designed with support for a range of formats and can be integrated with broadcast workflows at various stages. With BMP, media professionals can play, inspect and verify audio/video from various content locations.

The BMP supports SDI playout and a range of audio, video, elementary and container formats, as well as support for closed caption and subtitle formats. The media player features frame-accurate playback of high-quality video, playlist capabilities, mark-in mark-out specific sections, audio waveform, loudness and audio-level meters. There are also advanced tools to monitor the color intensity and range during playback.

Interra Systems offers BMP as a standalone media player and as an integrated part of it BATON system. For QC, BMP can be set up to play the detected errors in an automated manner. Other applications include fast navigation to different error locations, manual validation of error severity, error region marking, slow playback of the error and more.

Interra will features the BMP as part of its booth at the 2019 NAB Show.