Ikegami Unveils ULE-315 Professional Monitor

NEUSS, Germany—Ikegami has introduced the ULE-315, the latest addition to its ULE series of professional monitors.

The new 31.5-inch monitor provides two 425M-A 3G/HD SDI inputs, Y/Pb/Pr analog component inputs (3x BNC) and a 3G/HD-SDI active loop-through output. HDMI, DVI and VGA inputs are also available, as well as an audio input and RS-422 (RJ45) control interface, the company said.

The monitor's integral encoder is compatible with all commonly used video signal formats from 480i and 480p to 2048x1080p, it said.

"The ULE-315 is a highly versatile Grade III monitor offering SDI connectivity plus a wide range of production-related capabilities at a cost-effective price," said Michael Lätzsch, manager of the Broadcast & Professional Video Division at Ikegami Electronics in Europe.

“We are confident that it will meet the requirements of broadcasters, post-production companies and playout service providers, the majority of whom have a strong investment in SDI infrastructure,” he said.

The ULE-315 can be color-calibrated with measuring probes from Ikegami-recognized manufacturers, the company said.

The display is a 1920x1080-pixel IPS-type AHVA panel delivering Full-HD resolution within +/- 178-degree viewing angles, it said.

The monitor weighs 26.45 lbs. and is 29.3x19.7x6.3 inches. It can be used on a desktop or attached to VESA wall mounts. The ULE-315 operates from 100 to 240 volts AC mains and has a 50 watt rated power consumption, Ikegami said.