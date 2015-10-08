Ikegami Constructs 8K OB Vehicle

MAYWOOD, N.J.—As 4K capability continues to grow, Ikegami is already preparing for the next step, constructing an 8K OB production vehicle. Designed to utilized the SHK-810 8K camera developed with Japanese broadcasting company NHK, but its specifications allow operation worldwide so it can be used for global sporting events like the Olympics.

In addition to the SHK-810 cameras, the vehicle is equipped with an 8K, 4K and HD router, a production switcher with 16 inputs and four outputs, an 8K recorder, support for MADI, a 55-inch 8K monitor for the switcher, and a 32-inch monitor for VE.

NHK received the vehicle in September. Trial broadcast transmission for 8K will begin in Japan 2016, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs & Communications. Regular 8K broadcast services are expected to being in 2018.