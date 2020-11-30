IHSE Launches New Draco Tera Flex KVM Matrix Switches

OBERTEURINGEN, Germany—IHSE has debuted its new Draco tera flex matrix switch series, which is designed to deliver high levels of performance and enhanced flexibility, modularity, scalability and functionality.

Part of the new tera flex series includes incorporating features from the Draco tera enterprise line of switches, including SNMPv3, LDAPS, multilingual on-screen display, encrypted communication and fast booting. Draco tera flex devices can also be interconnected in a decentralized matrix system using matrix grid technology.

IHSE is offering Draco tera flex in three housing variants (1, 2 and 4U) with between 16 and 160 ports. All ports can be used as inputs or outputs. Eight-port expansion modules can be mixed between Cat and fiber optic types, with either 1 Gbit/s or 3 Gbit/s bandwidth. Integrated power supply and redundant network connection is standard in Draco tera flex systems.

The Draco tera flex series is compatible with all Draco extenders and Draco tera KVM switches.

IHSE is now offering the Draco tera flex 1U 19-inch rack. The larger 2U and 4U racks will be available by the end of the year.