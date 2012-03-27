IDC Unveils New DTH and Ad Insertion Platforms at the 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, IDC will launch an advanced solution that allows Direct to Home (DTH) satellite operators to deliver content to a largely untapped subscriber base, TV audiences residing within places like multi-dwelling units (MDUs), gated communities, and hotels. This integrated platform enables linear content to be distributed cost-effectively over Ethernet, as well as lucrative new services like Video on Demand (VOD).



IDC will also launch an integrated local ad insertion platform that enables television broadcasters to dramatically increase advertising revenues by inserting regional or local commercials into content at the edge of the network. This platform provides unparalleled accuracy for connecting advertising content with target audiences.



IDC will also unveil an expanded portfolio of cost-effective STAR Pro Audio satellite receivers featuring the latest open standard modulation and audio compression technologies.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.IDC will be at booth SU2608.





