Hitachi to unveil two point-of-view cameras

At the 2010 NAB Show, Hitachi will unveil two point-of-view cameras. The DK-H100 and DK-Z50 share physical design, chassis, lenses and accessories. They both feature 2/3-in IT CCDs; switchable 59.94/50Hz operation; simultaneous SMPTE-292M 1920x1080i; SMPTE-259M SD-SDI and analog (Y,Pb,Pr/ RGBS) HD outputs; TCP/IP network control; motorized five-position filter wheel; variable shutter to 1/10,000sec; 14-bit ADC; 38-bit DSP; full integration/compatibility with existing SK-HD1000/Z-HD5000 control panels; and a newly developed “control teaming mode” that improves matched camera characteristics, performance and controls for 3D production rig applications.

The difference in the two cameras is in the sensors used. The DK-H100 has 2.3 million pixel IT-CCDs employed in the top-of-the-line SK-HD1000. The DK-Z50 employs the same sensor as the existing Z-HD500 HDTV camera.

See Hitachi at the 2010 NAB Show at Booth C4309.