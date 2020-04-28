Hitachi Kokusai Unveils SK-UHD8060B 8K Camera

WOODBURY, N.Y.—Hitachi Kokusai is ready to release its latest in 8K technology, the SK-UHD8060B dockable 8K UHDTV camera. Built off Hitachi’s previous 8K models, this new camera adds an organic photoconductive CMOS image sensor for capturing 8K video with expanded dynamic range.

Incorporating organic photoconductive film (OPF) into a CMOS sensor enables a higher saturation charge than silicon photodiodes, increasing dynamic range, per Hitachi. The company says that the SK-UHD8060B model offers greater than 400% dynamic range.

The 8K video is delivered with 7680x4320 resolution. It conforms to global standards like UHD-2, ITU-R BT.2020 color specification, ITU-R BT.2100 for HDR and Japan’s ARIB specification.

Additional features include support for PL mount lenses, as well as the ability to output multiple TV standards, including 8K, 4K/UHD, 1080p, 1080i and 720p. The camera head can be paired with a dockable recorder that uses a visually lossless codec.