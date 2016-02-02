Hitachi Introduces HD Box Camera

WOODBURY, N.Y.—Hitachi has announced its new DK-H200 multi-format, HDTV box camera. Featuring native, full frame rate 1080p acquisition, the DK-H200 features the functionality of Hitachi’s SK-series studio and field cameras and is suited for point-of-view and remote observation applications.

DK-H200

The DK-H200 has 2.6 million pixel, 2/3-inch, progressive MOS sensors that combine with Hitachi’s digital signal processing technology and the camera’s native progressive signal flow to provide picture quality with low noise, faithful color reproduction and high dynamic range. The camera features a 60dB signal-to-noise ratio, as well as standard sensitivity of F12 at 59.94Hz and F13 at 50Hz.

The multi-format DK-H200 offers 1080p, 1080i, and 720p outputs at 60Hz, 59.94Hz or 50Hz. With the ability to deliver a different format on each of the camera’s dual, 3Gbps-capable HD-SDI outputs removes the need for external converters in mixed-format applications. An optional single-mode fiber interconnectivity is also available, allowing for video transmission over long distances.

Additional features of Hitachi’s new camera include TCP/IP networking, built-in Automatic Exposure System, Automatic Gain Control, automatic iris, and full-time Automatic White Balance, advanced color correction, Ultra-Gamma response, focus assist, RU-1000VR and RU-1500JY remote operation panels and SU-1000 setup control unit.

Hitachi will demonstrate the DK-H200 HDTV box camera at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show, which will take place in Las Vegas from April 16-21.