Hitachi Announces U.S. Debut of Three HDTV Cameras at NAB Show

Hitachi SK-HD1500

At the 2012 NAB Show, three new HDTV cameras by Hitachi Kokusai Electric America will make their U.S. debut. The first is the SK-HD1500, a slow-motion HD camera that records at 150 and 180 frames per second, and outputs digital HD/SD video at 1080i, 720p and 480i all at 59.94 or 50Hz field rates. It uses standard 2/3-inch Bayonet mount lenses, has three 2.3-Mpixel 2/3-inch, progressively scanned IT-CCDs, F9 sensitivity at 2000 lux, a signal-to-noise ratio of -58dB, and 1100 TVL of standard resolution.



It also offers digital-to-analog, 16-bit RGB converters for exceptional dynamic range, signal-to-noise, and color fidelity. It's capable of 6Gbps transmission over SMPTE standard optical fiber, and compatible with most slow-motion servers capable of 3X SMPTE292M 1.5Gbit/second HD-SDI links.



Also new is the Hitachi HV-HD33, a compact, 3-MOS sensor, multi-standard, P.O.V. HD camera designed for general observation situations where high sensitivity, low-noise, multi-standard signals, and low-user intervention are required. With a 1/3-inch C-mount lens, the HV-HD33 is Hitachi's most economical 3-MOS sensor, compact HDTV box camera.



For even more space- and price-constrained applications, Hitachi's new KP-HD20A offers excellent HDTV video from a single 2.1-Mpixel, 1/3-inch color CMOS sensor. Full raster 1920(H) HD at 1080/ 59.94i, 50i and 1080/ 25p/ 30p can be transmitted through 100m of coax, with fully unattended imaging, making it ideal for inhospitable locations.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Hitachi will be at booth C4309.



