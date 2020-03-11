Harmonic Electra Boosts Foxtel’s UHD Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic went down under to provide services to Australian subscription TV provider Foxtel to increase its UHD delivery capabilities. To do so, Foxtel is utilizing Harmonic’s software-based Electra XOS live video processor.

The Electra XOS combines video algorithms and AI technology to help deliver high quality video when bandwidth is limited, Harmonic says. It supports streaming and broadcast formats, HDR processing, uncompressed and compressed IP inputs and integrated packaging to simplify live video workflows. The system can also be continually updated to keep pace with the latest technology advancements.

At Foxtel, the provider is able to deliver UHD programming to its viewers using its normal fixed bandwidth capacity.