Haivision Debuts Path Redundancy for Live Video Streaming

MONTREAL—Haivision has introduced Path Redundancy, a hitless failover designed for uninterrupted transport streaming of high value live video over more than one network path.

Path Redundancy uses Haivision’s SRT technology to provide protection from extreme packet loss due to network interruptions or failure by assigning multiple routes for live video content. Path Redundancy receivers automatically select the first packet to arrive from either network.

Haivision is including Path Redundancy in the latest version of the Makito X4 video encoder firmware, which enables a single video source to be encoded and streamed over two or more IP network routes. SRT Gateway also now features Path Redundancy for video networking across public, private and cloud infrastructures.