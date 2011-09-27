Haivision announces KulaByte software encoder for HD distribution

Haivision has introduced its newly acquired KulaByte software encoder. It is a Web-based delivery system combined with the best-in-class adaptive player technology that allows for dynamic, real-time updates to deliver reliable video to a desktop or mobile device.

KulaByte allows users to leverage connectivity to multisite locations to distribute HD video in difficult network environments, such as the Internet, with a guarantee of consistent high-quality video at low bit rates. This solution provides the added ability to control the receiving stream from your location with a cloud-based DVR solution, making it easier than ever to sort through the live stream and find the desired destination to playback on command directly from the player.