Grass Valley Unveils EDIUS 9.4

MONTREAL—Grass Valley today introduced EDIUS 9.4, the latest version of its nonlinear editing software designed to help broadcasters rise to the growing challenge of reaching broader audiences on shrinking budgets, the company announced.

The latest version of EDIUS offers broadcasters a future-proof editing solution that can be scaled and supports flexible workflows, giving users faster access to functions and more creative features, Grass Valley said.

New EDIUS 9.4 features include:

Updated ProRes support allowing ProRes export from timeline, support for ProRes RAW decoding as well as smart rendering;

New closed caption (scc/mcc) file import, export and burn. The latest version enables closed caption files to be imported to the timeline separately, applied to the project and with CEA-708/608 caption data can be exported as scc/mcc files or burned into video as open captions.

Simple conversion between HDR/SDR with automatic gain and tone mapping applied to files for improving image quality.

Improved multicam workflow enabling users to select multi-angle files and switch to multicam mode.

EDIUS 9 users can upgrade free of charge to EDIUS 9.4 as part of the regular product enhancement program, released May 8.

More information is available on the Grass Valley website.