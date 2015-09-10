Grass Valley Reveals Extended Dynamic Range for LDX 86

MONTREAL—As companies continue to find ways to improve the acquisition and delivery of HD and 4K images, Grass Valley has announced that it will demonstrate its new Extended Dynamic Range (XDR) software upgrade option for all LDX 86 cameras working in a single-speed formats.

With XDR capability, LDX 86 series cameras with Xensium-FT CMOS images offer a dynamic range of 15 f-stops. The XDR also has the ability to capture footage in extreme lighting conditions and shadow, offer strong color rendition, and enhances effective resolution of highlights.

All cameras must be equipped with an XF Fiber transmission system to deliver XDR outputs as well as simultaneous standard dynamic range outputs. Several parameters of both signals can be adjusted independently from each other for better results for both signals.

Grass Valley’s XDR option is available through Grass Valley’s perpetual GV-eLicense software upgrade path. Grass Valley will demo the XDR software at the upcoming IBC 2015 show in Amsterdam at booth 1.D11.