Grass Valley now shipping latest version of EDIUS

Grass Valley has begun shipping the latest version of its EDIUS multiformat nonlinear editing software. EDIUS Pro 6.5 now includes a comprehensive 3-D editing workflow and cross-platform codec support.



Grass Valley is making its intermediate codec technology freely available to other third-party applications. In addition to the PC-based HQ/HQX codecs, a QuickTime version of Grass the HQ and 10-bit HQX codec (for Windows and Mac platforms) is now available as a free download.



EDIUS Pro 6.5 features a comprehensive 3-D workflow, complete with 3-D stereoscopic editing tools and new 3-D support across its editing peripherals. The full family of 3-D compatible Grass Valley editing peripherals — such as the STORM 3G and STORM 3G Elite editing hardware (with stereoscopic 3D I/O through a single 3G SDI source and/or dual 3G SDI signals) — are now all supported from the EDIUS timeline. EDIUS software and hardware supports all of the most common stereoscopic modes, including the side-by-side, top and bottom, and line-by-line display methods.



It also incorporates 10-bit color correction, a new Flash exporter, several improvements to the Layouter tool, native image stabilization, a built-in loudness meter and closed-caption pass-through support.