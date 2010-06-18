Grass Valley highlights LDK 8300 at BroadcastAsia2010

At last week’s BroadcastAsia show, Grass Valley featured its LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo high-definition camera. The unit not only operates in 3X speed, but also it is switchable among 1X, 2X and 3X speeds. It is ideal for all slow-motion tasks in sports production and is designed to offer unmatched operational flexibility.

Based on Grass Valley's HD-DPM+ sensors, the LDK 8300 HD camera can be natively switched between 1080i and 720p formats. Its AnyLight feature eliminates flicker caused by artificial lighting and supports third-party digital disk devices for recording and storing HD images.