Grass Valley Becomes Standard for RTP Studios, OB Trucks

MONTREAL—Grass Valley cameras now serves as the primary option for Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP), as the Portugal broadcaster has acquired 49 LDX 82 Elite camera systems, with XDR licenses, for its studios and outside broadcast fleet of trucks.

By using the GV cameras, RTP now has the ability to provide HD and HDR support throughout its live event and studio productions. It also future-proofs acquisition capability.

With the LDX 82 Elite cameras, RTP can switch between 1080i, 720p and 1080PsF resolutions. The PowerCurves feature, meanwhile, can handle shooting in challenging situations. LDX 82 Elite also has a built-in Color Protection function, which can address lighting issues.

The sale with RTP was managed by Grass Valley’s Portuguese channel partner, Ibertelco.