GatesAir Launches IP-Native Air-Cooled Transmitter Range at IBC2016

AMSTERDAM—At the 2016 IBC Show, GatesAir will launch its first transmitter range with native IP capability.

Likewise, its software-defined modulation allows broadcasters to seamlessly migrate to future digital TV standards worldwide, including the emerging ATSC 3.0 modulation.

To enable native IP capability, the Maxiva UAXTE directly integrates GatesAir’s latest high-performance modulator from the recently-released Maxiva XTE exciter into its architecture. This eliminates the need to retrofit previous-generation Maxiva air-cooled transmitters with additional gear to enable network connectivity, giving broadcasters an out-of-the-box solution to simplify the input and output of multimedia services via a local- or wide-area IP network.

The high-efficiency architecture of the UAXTE, based on the GatesAir PowerSmart Plus architecture with broadband amplification for lower operational costs, reduced energy use and fewer internal parts, is further enhanced by optimization of the power amplification stage. Beyond enabling native IP connectivity and reducing componentry, the XTE modulator integration delivers a “dramatic increase” in digital signal processing capability, using the latest CPU processing technology based on Advanced RISC Machines (ARM); and state-of-the-art FGPAs, according to the company. The improved processing power correlates directly to enhanced real-time adaptive correction capabilities in the XTE modulator’s built-in, proprietary GatesAir RTAC software. The result is improved system performance, due to superior active signal pre-correction over a wider range of non-linear amplifier characteristics. The ultimate result is improved over-the-air reception for DTV consumers.

The UAXTE design also features an integrated, unified control system that eliminates the standard practice of a separate user interface for the exciter and transmitter. By centralizing control functionality into a single, modernized user interface, engineers can more easily control all settings and parameters. This includes a simplified status page to easily monitor system health at a glance, and a more rationalized, uncluttered event and alarm log.

The UAXTE platform also extends Maxiva air-cooled transmitter power levels to new heights with the UAXTE-24 and UAXTE-32 models. The UAXTE-24 provides broadcasters with 12kW of OFDM power (DVB-T/T2, ISDB-T) and 21.6kW of ATSC power, while the UAXTE-32 delivers 16kW of OFDM power and 28.8kW of ATSC power. The UAXTE demonstration will complement several advanced application demonstrations on the GatesAir stand (8.C30), including an overview of ATSC 3.0 features and keypoints called “What is ATSC 3.0?” That video can also be viewed here in advance of the show, which takes place Sept. 9-13 at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.