Fujinon 4K Ultra HD Series Now Shipping

WAYNE, N.J. – After premiering at the 2015 NAB Show back in April, Fujinon has announced that the first two lenses in the 4K Ultra HD series, the UA22x8 and UA80x9, are now available for shipping.

UA22x9

A portable zoom lens, the UA22x8 features a 22x zoom ratio and a focal length from 8mm in wide angle to 176mm in telephoto. Its floating focus system controls multiple lens groups according to the shooting distance and delivers high image quality and high contrast images from close-up to infinity. A 16-bit encoder comes standard. The lens can also be linked with other systems, including virtual studio systems when combining CG images with live action footage.

The UA80x9 is a field lens designed for large-scale live events, with the ability to cover focal lengths from 9mm in wide angle to 720mm in telephoto. The lens uses proprietary optical simulation software, comes with a 16-bit encoder, and can link with other systems, similar to the UA22x8.

Fujifilm applies High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating to the lenses for enhanced transmission and color reproduction. An optical stabilization mechanism also comes standard.