FUJIFILM shows new Cabrio PL-mount lens, ultrawide HDTV field production lens

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, has introduced two new high-performance FUJINON lenses: the PL 85-300 Cabrio lens (model ZK3.5×85) and the XA99x8.4BESM ultrawide field production lens. The PL 85-300, a PL Mount zoom lens in the Premier PL digital cinematography family, capitalizes on the popularity and success of its predecessor, the PL19-90mm Cabrio (Model ZK4.7×19). The new XA99x8.4 is a box-style HD lens, ideal for producing live sports and entertainment events.

PL 85-300 Cabrio

While the PL 85-300 is similar in size and weight as the PL 19-90, its longer lens makes it ideal for shooting documentaries, nature and wildlife, and car commercials, among other demanding production scenarios. The PL 85-300 offers a focal length of 85mm-220mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, with 200-degree focus rotation.

Designed using the latest optical simulation technology, the PL 85-300 Cabrio not only offers exceptional optical performance in the center of the image but in the corners of the frame as well. Like the highly acclaimed PL 19-90 Cabrio, the PL 85-300 is equipped with the same indispensable features including flange focal distance adjustment, a MOD of 1.2m, a macro function for objects as close as 97mm (3.8-inches), and covers a 31.5mm diagonal sensor size

The digital servo’s 16-bit encoding assures operators that all lens data output — such as the position of the zoom, iris, and focus — is extremely accurate and the lens supports Lens Data System (LDS) and /i metadata formats. Like the PL 19-90 Cabrio, the new PL 85-300 features an exclusive detachable servo drive unit, making it suitable for use as a standard PL lens or as an ENG-style lens. And the PL 85-300 can be controlled using cinema industry standard wireless controllers as well as existing FUJINON wired and wireless units. The other Premier PL Mount Series lenses are available in 14.5mm-45mm T2.0, 18mm-85mm T2.0, 24mm-180mm T2.6, and 75mm-400 mm T2.8-T3.8 ranges.

XA99x8.4 UltraWide Lens

The new XA99x8.4 ultrawide field production lens offers a zoom range of 99X, a focal length of 8.4mm to 832mm, and MOD of 2.9m. The XA99x is f1.7 to 341mm and f4.2 at 832mm. Like other lenses in this product line, including the XA77x9.5, XA88x8.8, XA88x12.5 and the XA101x8.9, the XA99x8.4 offers FUJINON’s DIGI POWER digital controls (featuring F number limit), Quick Zoom, two-shot presets, a 2X extender, and other precision digital functions increasing production flexibility.

The XA99x8.4 features a newly developed patented image stabilization technology for rock-steady performance, which is especially critical for long-distance HD shots. High-resolution 16-bit encoders are standard, making it suitable to virtual, robotic, and digital signage, among other applications. FUJINON’s exclusive GO-Technology improves image resolution and chromatic aberrations at all focal lengths.

This 2/3in telephoto field lens employs the latest High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating (HT-EBC) resulting in richer colors and greatly improved blue response and transmittance. HT-EBC coupled with FUJINON’s exclusive Aspheric Technology reduce ghost and flare and increase light transmission. A proprietary anti-fogging design minimizes lens fogging and reduces downtime due to moisture — a critical concern when shooting in all types of weather conditions.