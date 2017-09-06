Fujifilm Introduces UA24x7.8 4K, HDR Broadcast Lens
WAYNE, N.J.—The Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm has crafted a 220.5mm long, 1.98kg broadcast lens that is capable of supporting 4K production, the UA24x7.8. This new lens features 24x high magnification zoom and covers a focal length from 7.8mm to 187mm.
The UA24x provides advanced optical performance, with 4K compatibility, throughout the entire zoom range. It features Fujifilm’s High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating multi-layer coating for a high level of transmittance and color reproduction. The lens can also shoot in HDR.
With the addition of the UA24x7.8 lens, Fujinon’s Premier UA series of 4K 2/3-inch lenses now totals eight models.
Fujifilm plans to release the UA24x7.8 lens in January 2018, but it will first be shown during the upcoming IBC Show at booth 12.B20.
