Front Porch Embraces AXF Technology

Brian Campanotti

Front Porch Digital is bringing AXF — the Archive eXchange Format — to its production line.



The announcement was made by Front Porch Chief Technology Officer Brian Campanotti in a press conference on Sunday. AXF will be supported within DIVArchive v7 as part of the company's standard for data tape and disc storage, said Campanotti. "Front Porch Digital is committed to contributing our work on AXF to the SMPTE [AXF] committee in hopes of ratifying it as a standard and providing it as an open standard for the community."



Campanotti also unveiled the company's DIVApublish mpx, an integrated online video management and publishing system. It is designed to simplify both advertising and monitoring of viewing analytics.



The third product introduction at the event was SAMMAsolo HD, the latest version of the company's robotic system for migration of tape-based content to a digital format. The new release adds support for high-definition videotape to Front Porch's SAMMA product range.



— James O'Neal, TV Technology



