FOR-A’s FT-ONE slo-mo camera

FOR-A

FT-ONE

4K super slow-motion camera records up to 1000fps; images are captured as uncompressed raw data on the system's internal (RAM) memory, which has a recording capacity of 8.5 seconds; this data is then stored on one of two hot-swappable SSD cartridges; each cartridge can store 75 seconds of full 4K resolution images, enabling up to 150 seconds with a maximum of two SSD cartridges.

www.for-a.com