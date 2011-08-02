FOR-A Showcases Its 1.5 ME Switcher at IBC



FOR-A has announced a 1.5M/E model in the FOR-A HVS-300 Series of portable video switchers noted for multiple functions and excellent cost-performance. The HVS-350HS offers a full range of functionality, including mixed HD/SD input, frame synchronizer, 2D and 3D wipe effects, DVE, keyer with chroma key (two channels), DSK (four channels), still stores (four channels), picture in picture (two channels) and 16-split multiviewer (2 channels). It retains the unique specifications that allow selection of operation style and can be used on all types of locations for almost anything (live, events, news, outside broadcasting vans, sports, editing, presentations, etc.).



