FMH-Nova installs T-VIPS technology for SFN signal distribution

FMH-Nova, the Greek digital satellite pay TV platform, has selected and installed T-VIPS systems to distribute digital terrestrial programming wirelessly to four transmitter sites across Greece.

FMH-Nova is deploying the T-VIPS TVG420 ASI-to-IP video gateway, CP511 SFN adaptor and T-VIPS Connect management system. The existing analog channels will go live as DTT transmissions at the end of summer 2011. The project installation is being handled by OmniWave, T-VIPS' local business partner.

The TVG420 enables MPEG-2 signals to be transported wirelessly over IP networks to the transmitter sites at Aegina Island, Chortiatis, Himmitos and Philippio. The TVG420 also features forward error correction for increased network robustness.

The CP511 SFN adaptor allows operators to perform MIP insertion and to ensure timing is synchronized across all transmitters, a critical requirement for SFN operation. By deploying a SFN architecture, FMH-Nova can maximize frequency spectrum use.