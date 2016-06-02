Flanders Scientific Now Shipping BoxIO

ALPHARETTA, GA—Flanders Scientific has announced that its range of color management devices, BoxIO, is now available shipping. The company is also making the BoxIO Utility application available for free download for Mac and PC users.

BoxIO is a color management device that can operate in a single- or dual-channel mode. In a single-channel mode BoxIO can load 16 separate 33 side cubes; in dual-channel mode the unit operates like two LUT devices, allowing users to load 32 independent 17 side cubes, 16 per channel. BoxIO also supports 10 and 12-bit 1D LUTs in combination with any active 3D LUTs.

The BoxIO Utility allows users to load 1D and 3D LUTs, control mode and input settings, set network preferences, and grab full resolution stills from BoxIO with or without LUT applied. Reference stills can be saved as jpg or BMP files.

Additional features of the BoxIO application include compatibility with Pomfort’s LiveGrade Pro for dual-channel operation; a four-pin mini-XLR connector with a 100-240V power supply; and support for 17 side and 33 side cubes generated by LightIllusion’s LightSpace CMS and SpectraCal’s CalMAN.