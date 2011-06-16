Five more Indian newsrooms adopt OCTOPUS6

OCTOPUS Newsroom announced last week that since the beginning of 2011, its OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system has been installed at five local Indian TV channels, including: Kashish News, Frontier TV, Prime News, Khabar Bharti and STV.

The projects were completed in cooperation with CMS, MediaGuru, RSG and VTI. As a result, OCTOPUS systems now manage the newscast preparation process in almost 40 Indian televisions newsrooms.

With scalability, modularity and open architecture, OCTOPUS6 is suitable for any newsroom regardless of the size or workflow. With multilingual support, OCTOPUS6 can be translated into any language, including all Indian languages. In India the system recently was installed with support for the Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, English and Oriya languages. Frontier TV broadcasts in four different languages, which can be all used at the same time on one screen.