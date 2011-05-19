Finnish operator DNA relies on TeamCast for DVB-T2 SFN deployment

Finnish digital television operator DNA has turned to TeamCast to support its DVB-T2 deployment of a single frequency network.

TeamCast developed in less than 18 months a range of proven DVB-T2 modulators and associated products, which fully meet the functional specifications for the network operating in SFN mode and the requirements for quality and reliability of service.



To assist with the massive commercial deployment, TeamCast has proposed its DVB-T2 modulators. TeamCast undertook intensive development and testing of the modulators’ capabilities and compliance to operate efficiently in SFN networks.

The advanced DVB-T2 modules also support Multiple Input, Single Output (MISO) transmission modes and multi-service layered modulation, allowing the processing of eight parallel Physical Layer Pipe inputs (Multi-PLP).