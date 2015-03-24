FFV to Debut Replay and Time-shift Recorder at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - FFV will introduce Studio Pro Replay—a compact replay and time-shift digital JPEG2000 video recorder—at the 2015 NAB Show. The newest member of the Omega HD family of products, Studio Pro Replay is ideally suited to broadcast delay, slow motion sports replay and time-shifting religious services.

Studio Pro Replay

It can replay slow-motion clips while continuing to record the action and it supports ancillary data like closed-caption CEA-608 and CEA-708 on four lines: 8, 9, 10 and 11 interlaced or progressive.

Studio Pro Replay shares key attributes of other Omega HD products, including the Omega HD Dual Channel (2CH) and Simultaneous Playback and Record (SPR) JPEG2000-based media recorders. They ensure high quality digital recording and delivery with features like: record and play back of every frame, gen-lock of multiple streams, time-shifting content, pro video and audio connections, VTR-style front-panel controls, a video confidence monitor and patented file access system.

Visitors will also see FFV’s Micron HD digital video recorder, which delivers JPEG2000 picture quality at an affordable price. It features patented single-frame cueing latency, third-party serial controllers and the ability to shuttle content up to 100 times real-time speed in any direction.

FFV will also show the Omega HD Field Pro, a rugged JPEG2000 field recorder/player with familiar tape-deck-like control and jog buttons that ease the transition from traditional tape decks to file-based workflows.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. FFV will be in booth N3718. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.