Farncombe Consulting launches security validation program

Farncombe Consulting has launched a security validation program designed to facilitate new conditional access (CA) and DRM products reaching the market as well as make it easier for an operator or content provider to select or confirm the use of a new system.

The two-step program involves first filling in a self-administered questionnaire to gauge compliance with certain objective minimum security requirements, which if satisfactorily completed, then opens the door to a comprehensive review and validation process.

If a CA system fails to comply with the Farncombe minimum security requirements, the vendor receives a full report explaining which measures were failed and which aspects need to be rectified before the MSR can be resubmitted or taken to a full review at a later date.