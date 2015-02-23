Fairview Microwave Releases RF Isolators and Circulators

ALLEN, TEXAS—Fairview Microwave released new RF Circulators and Isolators, commonly used in radar systems, wireless communications, distributed antenna systems, test labs and amplifier systems where sensitive RF equipment would require protection from reflected signals. Fairview Microwave’s 2-port RF isolators are passive ferrite devices that aid in the protection of sensitive RF components from excessive power reflection.



Fairview’s RF isolators are designed with connectorized packages with SMA, Type-N, or 2.92mm connectors and operate in select frequency bandwidths between 175 MHz and 40 GHz depending on the specific model. Several isolators exhibit high isolation levels of 20 dB min, insertion loss as low as 0.35 dB and some have max power ratings up to 1,000 Watts.



Fairview’s RF circulators are 3-port passive ferrite devices that circulate the flow of energy from each port to its clockwise adjacent port. Circulators are also unidirectional and control the signal direction and flow inside of an RF circuit. These new circulators from Fairview are designed with SMA or Type-N connectors and operate in select frequency bandwidths between 175 MHz and 26.5 GHz. Similar to the isolators, several circulator devices exhibit high isolation levels of 20 dB min, insertion loss down to 0.35 dB and some operate up to 1,000 Watts max power.