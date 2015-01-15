Fairview Microwave Announces Expansion of Low PIM Products

ALLEN, TEXAS—Fairview Microwave expanded its line of low passive intermodulation RF cables assemblies and terminations, commonly used in indoor/outdoor commercial telecom and cellular applications as well as distributed antenna systems. Fairview added 16 cable assemblies, 20 RF adapters and two RF loads. The majority of the cable assemblies are built using formable 0.141 or 0.250 low PIM coax, while assemblies using ½-inch flexible and superflexible low PIM coax are also available.



These cables can be ordered with in-series or between-series combinations of Type-N, SMA, 7/16 DIN and 4.1/9.5 mini-DIN connectors. These low PIM cables operate up to 3 GHz or 6 GHz depending on the configuration and exhibit PIM performance of -160 dBc and 1.25:1 VSWR. Fairview’s lines of low PIM adapters are available in combinations of SMA, TNC, Type-N, 7/16 DIN and 4.1/9.5 mini-DIN coaxial connectors. Many of these RF adapters have PIM performance ranging from -150 dBc to -168 dBc, operating frequencies up to 8 GHz and VSWR of 1.25:1.



The two new medium and high power low PIM RF loads are available in 50 and 100 watt versions, both up to 2.7 GHz. The low PIM terminations have PIM ratings of -168 dBc.

