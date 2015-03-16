Fairlight to Spotlight 3D Audio Workspace at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - With growing demand for 3D immersive sound, Fairlight will show its ground-breaking 3D Audio Workspace (3DAW) at the 2015 NAB Show. With full 3D object-orientated audio capability, Fairlight’s 3DAW lets facilities produce immersive sound in Auro-3D, Dolby Atmos and DTS MDA formats, without having to replace existing 2D tools and workflows.

Fairlight will also show productivity enhancing audio engines that deliver up to 1000 tracks, ultra-wide 64-channel monitoring and multi-delivery mix buses, making it easier to create multi-language and multi-format content simultaneously. Without need for premixing, especially on complex productions, this preserves creative freedom right through the final mix.

Fairlight’s Media Gateways increase efficiency by allowing audio and video editors to work on real-time collaborations without getting bogged down by slow render and file transfer times. This advancement is enabled by Fairlight's interface with key cloud-based video editing platforms from Adobe and Quantel.

For demanding live productions, Fairlight's versatile converged consoles now feature a 200+ channel live processor for large-scale events, fly-in FX to enhance productions and extensive customization tools, including optional lighting integration.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16.